Economy

14:43 06.07.2022

Ukraine's GTS ready to work in 'zero' transit conditions – GTSOU head

Ukraine's GTS ready to work in 'zero' transit conditions – GTSOU head

The Gas Transmission System (GTS) of Ukraine is ready to work in conditions of "zero" transit, head of the GTS Operator of Ukraine Serhiy Makogon has said.

"We have always been preparing for a 'zero' transit scenario, since we already had precedents in 2006 and 2009, when the Russians turned off the taps on their territory. Our system can work without transit. Yes, it will be a non-standard, non-project mode, but we were preparing for this," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday.

According to Makogon, the operator also has plans to conduct large-scale optimization of the system and its use in the absence of Russian gas transit to Europe.

"It will be necessary to carry out very large-scale optimization, we will no longer need such a capacity of the GTS. We understand that most likely, in the future of three to five years, Europe will completely abandon Russian gas and there will no longer be an actual need for transit through the Ukrainian GTS," he said.

Makogon sees the transportation of biomethane, production of which from organic raw materials within the country in the perspective of three to five years, can reach up to 2 billion cubic meters, as well as hydrogen and its mixture with methane, as new lines of business when using the gas transmission system of Ukraine.

