14:12 23.06.2018

Two Ukrainian military men injured in Donetsk direction on Saturday - Defense ministry

Militants since the beginning of the day on Saturday have delivered nine targeted shooting attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded.

"From midnight until 09:00 today, our units have already recorded nine targeted shooting attacks from Russian occupation troops … Since the beginning of this period, during the fighting two Ukrainian soldiers have been injured near Lebedynske. Now their lives are not in danger. They were immediately evacuated to military hospitals," the Defense Ministry's website said.

At night and in the morning in the Luhansk direction, Ukrainian fortifications near Novotoshkivske were fired by militants from 82 mm caliber mortars. Some 12 explosions of enemy mines were recorded

Interfax-Ukraine
