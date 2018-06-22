Facts

12:02 22.06.2018

Note received from Russian Foreign Ministry allowing Moskalkova to visit 50 Russian citizens

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has sent a note to Ukraine requesting that Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova be allowed to visit not 34 Russians held, but 50, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"Our first stage is a visit to 34 people held. But yesterday we received a note from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs which refers to the promotion of Moskalkova's visits to 50 Russian citizens," the Ukrainian ombudswoman told on Hromadske TV channel.

According to her, now this issue is under consideration by the Ukrainian side.

Denisova added that in Moskalkova's list there are no seamen of the Kerch vessel Nord, whose crew members were detained by Ukrainian border guards in March and accused of illegally crossing the state border of Ukraine (Part 2, Article 204 of the Administrative Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on June 21, Denisova reported that the Ukrainian Embassy to Russia had sent another note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation with a request to facilitate the visit by the Ukrainian ombudswoman of the penitentiary institutions of the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian political prisoners are held.

