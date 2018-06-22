Facts

10:57 22.06.2018

OSCE SMM reports truck column carrying weapons from Russia to occupied areas of Donetsk – Ukrainian JCCC reps

1 min read
OSCE SMM reports truck column carrying weapons from Russia to occupied areas of Donetsk – Ukrainian JCCC reps

Despite attempts by Russian occupations forces to hamper monitoring activities of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) involving the withdrawal of military equipment and weapons per the Minsk agreements, observers continue to report movements of large numbers of weapons to temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk region, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) has said.

"In areas near Antratsyt and Alchevsk in Donetsk region columns of trucks, not less than 15, were seen transporting weapons from the Dovzhansky border crossing on Russian border. This is probably replenishment of weapons to Russian occupation forces in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the JCCC said on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

OSCE SMM monitoring confirmed the deployment of 18 self-propelled howitzers to the southwest of Luhansk, and documented the presence of 32 tanks. Observers also confirmed that weapons were deployed in civilian areas near Novolaspa in Donetsk region and Pervomaisk in Luhansk region (three armored personnel carriers and five armored vehicles).

Tags: #osce #jfo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

OSCE mission observes over 7,400 ceasefire breaches in Donbas over past week

Donbas hostilities cause 29 civilian deaths in 2018 - OSCE SMM

Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

OSCE SMM observes almost 850,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in past 3 years

Donbas hostilities kill 29, injure 109 in 2018

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Three wounded in 27 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

OSCE SMM records over 5,300 truce breaches in Donbas over week

LATEST

Sentsov doesn't want pardon or to submit petition to Putin

Balukh declares dry hunger strike, Foreign Ministry demands Ukrainian doctors be granted access to him

Ukraine adds Russian parties to blacklist

Hungary not to back Ukraine-NATO ties until fulfilment of Venice Commission recommendations on education law

Court rules to carry out linguistic expertise of excerpts from Onyshchenko's book

Note received from Russian Foreign Ministry allowing Moskalkova to visit 50 Russian citizens

Ukrainian people paid incredibly high price for liberation from Nazism – Poroshenko

Sentsov says won't end hunger strike, asks to pass on 'big hello' to ECHR - lawyer

Law on National Security creates new opportunities for military, technical cooperation of Ukraine with its allies, primarily U.S. – Poroshenko

Sentsov is in infirmary, has problems with kidneys, heart

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD