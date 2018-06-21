Facts

16:18 21.06.2018

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

1 min read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian head of state has called for freeing Ukrainian hostages held in Russia's prisons and in the territories it has occupied. He also insisted on the importance of providing [Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada's] Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova with access to [Ukrainian filmmaker] Oleh Sentsov and other Ukrainian prisoners," the statement said.

Poroshenko also urged Russia to implement its obligations under the Minsk Agreements as concerns security, it said.

"It was also stressed that it is important to intensify work in the Normandy format to coordinate a concept of the deployment of a UN international peacekeeping mission on the occupied part of Donbas as an important tool of the Minsk [Agreements] implementation," it said.

Tags: #poroshenko #putin
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Law on National Security creates new opportunities for military, technical cooperation of Ukraine with its allies, primarily U.S. – Poroshenko

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

Ukrainian president signs law on organ transplantation

Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

Russia's hybrid war in Ukraine claimed 10,000 lives, displaced 2 mln people - Poroshenko

Poroshenko tables in parliament bill on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

My goal is to defeat corruption in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Poroshenko says there will be no revision of decentralization in Ukraine during his presidency

All cases on corruption crimes should be transferred to newly created High Anti-Corruption Court – Poroshenko

High Anti-Corruption Court to start functioning before start of presidential election campaign – Poroshenko

LATEST

Sentsov is in infirmary, has problems with kidneys, heart

Lutsenko in Aug to submit again requests on stripping deputy immunity from 4 MPs

Legislation urgently needed to address information security problems – Turchynov

Lithuania expects from NATO measures to strengthen its presence in Baltic countries – Linkevicius

Rada adopts framework law on Ukraine's national security

Denisova asks Justice Ministry to appeal to ECHR due to violation of Sentsov's rights

Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

Kerch Strait Bridge has become serious security threat for Ukraine – Turchynov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD