Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian head of state has called for freeing Ukrainian hostages held in Russia's prisons and in the territories it has occupied. He also insisted on the importance of providing [Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada's] Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova with access to [Ukrainian filmmaker] Oleh Sentsov and other Ukrainian prisoners," the statement said.

Poroshenko also urged Russia to implement its obligations under the Minsk Agreements as concerns security, it said.

"It was also stressed that it is important to intensify work in the Normandy format to coordinate a concept of the deployment of a UN international peacekeeping mission on the occupied part of Donbas as an important tool of the Minsk [Agreements] implementation," it said.