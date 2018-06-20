Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime 26 times, including three times with the use of heavy weapons banned by the Minsk agreements, with three Ukrainian servicemen recorded as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) HQ has reported.

"The enemy has violated the ceasefire regime 26 times, including three times with the use of heavy weapons," the JFO HQ said on Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

In the Horlivka sector, militants never ceased attempts to weaken the defensive lines of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the vicinity of the Artemove settlement.

In the Donetsk sector, outside Avdiyivka and Pisky, the invaders opened provocative fire from small arms.

The situation in the Mariupol sector remains tense in the areas of Starohnativka, Chermalyk, Talakivka, and Vodiane.

"JFO units adequately responded to the enemy fire from artillery, mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and small arms, not allowing the enemy to improve their tactical position," the JFO HQ said.

According to an intelligence report, three invaders were wounded as well.

"Overnight Wednesday, the intensity of hostilities decreased. The fighting prevailed with the use of small arms. As of 7:00 on Wednesday, no casualties were reported," it says.