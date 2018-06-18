Facts

11:28 18.06.2018

Presidential Administration denies talk with MEP Harms about preparation of any draft laws on equality rights

1 min read
Presidential Administration denies talk with MEP Harms about preparation of any draft laws on equality rights

 The Administration of the president declares that they are not preparing any draft laws on equality of rights and did not discuss this topic with deputy of the European Parliament Rebecca Harms.

"No one from the Administration called Rebecca Harms and discussed this topic with her. There is a high probability that she was pulled a trick on," the presidential administration told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Harms told reporters that she had a conversation with representatives of the presidential administration, who allegedly rendered her the words of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about his intention to submit a draft law on equal rights next week. Advisor of Harms Maxim Eristavi said that the interlocutor of the MEP presented himself as the head of the presidential administration, Ihor Rainin, who, on president's instructions, informed about the legislative initiative that "will cover the rights of LGBT of Ukrainians, within the framework of European legislative standards."

Tags: #rebecca_harms #administration #president
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Roman Bezsmertny plans to run for president

Vadym Lozovy heads Khmelnytsky Regional Administration instead of Oleksandr Korniychuk

President vetoes law on diplomatic service

President signs law on protection of children from sexual exploitation

Ukrainian president, German parliament speaker discuss further Ukraine-IMF cooperation

Bill on Anti-Corruption Court meets Venice Commission recommendations

President signs law on preventing, combating domestic violence

President greets first Ukrainians freed from captivity

President signs law on Ukraine's accession to PEM Convention

President signs law on judicial reform

LATEST

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests against refusal for Denisova to visit Sushchenko

Poroshenko says there will be no revision of decentralization in Ukraine during his presidency

EU's extension of sanctions against Russia speaks of unity of member states as regards territorial integrity of Ukraine – Mingarelli

High Council of Justice backs bill on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks

EU extends sanctions against Russia for Crimea annexation

All cases on corruption crimes should be transferred to newly created High Anti-Corruption Court – Poroshenko

High Anti-Corruption Court to start functioning before start of presidential election campaign – Poroshenko

Anti-Corruption Court bill to be registered in parliament on Tuesday – Poroshenko

World leaders join to release Ukrainian political prisoners continuing pressure on Russia – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD