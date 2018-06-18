Presidential Administration denies talk with MEP Harms about preparation of any draft laws on equality rights

The Administration of the president declares that they are not preparing any draft laws on equality of rights and did not discuss this topic with deputy of the European Parliament Rebecca Harms.

"No one from the Administration called Rebecca Harms and discussed this topic with her. There is a high probability that she was pulled a trick on," the presidential administration told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Harms told reporters that she had a conversation with representatives of the presidential administration, who allegedly rendered her the words of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about his intention to submit a draft law on equal rights next week. Advisor of Harms Maxim Eristavi said that the interlocutor of the MEP presented himself as the head of the presidential administration, Ihor Rainin, who, on president's instructions, informed about the legislative initiative that "will cover the rights of LGBT of Ukrainians, within the framework of European legislative standards."