Facts

12:39 16.06.2018

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

2 min read
 Russian-led forces have mounted 36 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas in the past day, using weapons banned under Minsk agreements nine times, no casualties are reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"The enemy over the past day 36 times violated ceasefire, of which nine times used heavy weapons… During the fighting for the past and current day, there are no casualties among our military servicemen," the JFO said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

In the Lugansk sector, the intensity of fighting compared to the previous days decreased significantly. The militants once again thwarted the withdrawal of troops in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, having opened fire from small arms. In the area of Novotoshkivske, illegal armed groups ceased their attempts to master positions of the JFO forces.

In the Debaltseve sector, near the settlements of Troitske, Luhanske and Svitlodarsk subdivisions of the JFO forces with concentrated fire from small arms responded to militants and suppressed its firing points.

In the Donetsk sector, the illegal armed groups were unsuccessfully active in the areas of settlements of Avdiyivka and Maryinka. The Ukrainian military servicemen did not allow the militants to react more actively to adequate response fire.

"The situation got a partial aggravation in the Mariupol sector in the areas of settlements Talakivka, Vodiane and Lebedynske. The defenders of Mariupol reliably held positions and did not allow the enemy to improve their tactical position," the press center said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on June 15, one militant was destroyed and one was wounded.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
