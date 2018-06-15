Facts

18:40 15.06.2018

Sefcovic to speak in Brussels on June 22 on electricity sector reform in Ukraine

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic will speak in Brussels on June 22 at a conference "Electricity Sector Reform in Ukraine - Combining the Energy Transition & European Market Integration," according to the EC's website.

The event will be organized by the European Policy Center.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the electricity market in 2017. The document envisages the introduction of a new market model, which includes a number of segments: the market of bilateral agreements, the day-ahead market, the intraday market, the balancing market and the ancillary services market.

The implementation of the law provides for a two-year transition period.

