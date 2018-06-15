Facts

14:18 15.06.2018

OSCE SMM observes almost 850,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in past 3 years

1 min read
OSCE SMM observes almost 850,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in past 3 years

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has observed 846,649 ceasefire breaches in Donbas since September 2015, OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said at a press briefing on Friday.

The violence eastern Ukraine had been suffering from over the past four years continued last week, and the observers saw about 9,000 ceasefire violations, Hug said.

A total of 846,649 ceasefire violations have been recorded since the monitoring mission's deployment in September 2015; as many as 846,000 bullets, mortar shells and artillery munitions have been fired during this period, and many of them have hit residential areas or nearby territories, Hug said. Many rounds were fired by weapons subject to withdrawal consistent with the Minsk Agreements.

The conflicting sides have failed to fulfill the agreements on the disengagement of forces and hardware and the mine action, Hug said.

On June 5, an OSCE drone detected three 122mm howitzers near Sofiyivka, in an area uncontrolled by Kyiv only six kilometers from the contact line, where no such weapons should be present, Hug said. An infantry combat vehicle hiding behind trees in a Kyiv-held territory where no forces or weapons should be stationed was detected on June 7, he said.

Tags: #donbas #osce #hug
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Donbas hostilities kill 29, injure 109 in 2018

Ukraine waiting for Russia to agree on UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Hrymchak

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

I saw that hostilities, humanitarian crisis in eastern Ukraine caused by Russia's intervention - Volker

SBU collects evidence of torture of nearly 500 Ukrainians previously held in occupied areas

Three wounded in 27 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

France, Germany ready to assist in mine clearance in eastern Ukraine - Le Drian

Militants mount 3 attacks on positions of Ukrainian military with no casualties reported since day's start

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Poroshenko orders ombudsman to visit Ukrainians jailed in Russia and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

LATEST

School teacher stops bus carrying children after driver dies of heart attack

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

MFA protests over Denisova's denial to Sentsov

Denisova says she will keep insisting on meeting Sentsov

Ukraine ready to consider possibility of joint production of armored vehicles with Thailand

I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

Talks about my visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia end deadlock

Tymoshenko floats public discussion of 'Chancellor type' of government for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD