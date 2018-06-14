Facts

13:14 14.06.2018

Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

2 min read
Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

New Ukrainian visa centers, which will provide services to foreigners in receiving visa applications to enter Ukraine, will start working in different countries of the world from June 15 to August 1 of this year, the Consular Service Department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

"Information on the opening dates of each of the centers will be posted on the web pages of the relevant Ukrainian embassies and consular offices," reads a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

As a result, the number of Ukrainian visa centers abroad should be 56: in the cities of Algiers (Algeria), Luanda (Angola), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Cairo (Egypt), Harare (Zimbabwe), Bengaluru, Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, Chennai (India), Jakarta (Indonesia), Baghdad, Irbil (Iraq), Tehran (Iran), Amman (Jordan), Yaounde (Cameroon), Nairobi Kenya), Peking, Guangzhou, Shanghai (China), Kuwait (Kuwait), Kinshasa (DR Congo), Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), Beirut (Lebanon), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Rabat (Morocco), Abuja (Niger Abu Dhabi, Dubai (UAE), Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore (Pakistan), Cape Town, Pretoria (South Africa), Ekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, St. Petersburg (Russia), Riyadh, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Dakar (Senegal), Tunis (Tunisia), Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir (Turkey), Kampala (Uganda), Manila (Philippines) and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

"Foreigners residing in the countries where the centers are located will be able to submit documents for the processing of Ukrainian visas in a convenient format and, if desired, receive a number of additional services (photocopying, translating and copying documents, medical insurance policies, courier services, SMS information, services in the halls of increased comfort, etc.). The centers are responsible for the technical support of the visa dossiers and the provision of assistance to the applicants," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry's Consular Service Department said implementation of this project was made possible through cooperation between the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

Tags: #foreign_ministry #visa_centers
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Foreign Ministry again calls on Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Russia for World Cup

Kyiv demands Russia free Sushchenko, Ukrainian journalist accused of spying

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands Russia free Sentsov, Balukh

TCG subgroups begin meetings in Minsk

Ukrainian citizen killed in Montenegro

Kyiv dismisses Moscow's accusations that Ukrainian Donbas veterans threatened its diplomat at UN

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns prolongation of arrest of Pavlo Hryb for two months

Kyiv to increase pressure on Russia to get political prisoner Balukh released

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes to resolve exhumation issues, restoration of Ukrainian monuments from Polish side

French language year starts in fall in Ukraine

LATEST

Poroshenko submits bill on creating Anti-Corruption Court to High Judicial Council

EU expects early creation of Anti-Corruption Court, settlement of e-declarations verification by NACP – Mingarelli

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

Talks underway on visits to Sushchenko, Karpiuk on June 14 – Denisova

Ombudswoman Denisova against Moscow's proposal to visit Sentsov after June 22

European Parliament adopts resolution calling for Sentsov's release

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Over 90% of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to service due to NATO standards in military medicine - Poroshenko

Stamp with football player knocking down flight MH17 printed in Netherlands - media

Ukrainian diaspora in U.S. declares one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Oleh Sentsov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD