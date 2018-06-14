Ukraine planning to open 56 new visa centers abroad by Aug 1 – Foreign ministry

New Ukrainian visa centers, which will provide services to foreigners in receiving visa applications to enter Ukraine, will start working in different countries of the world from June 15 to August 1 of this year, the Consular Service Department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has said.

"Information on the opening dates of each of the centers will be posted on the web pages of the relevant Ukrainian embassies and consular offices," reads a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

As a result, the number of Ukrainian visa centers abroad should be 56: in the cities of Algiers (Algeria), Luanda (Angola), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Cairo (Egypt), Harare (Zimbabwe), Bengaluru, Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, Chennai (India), Jakarta (Indonesia), Baghdad, Irbil (Iraq), Tehran (Iran), Amman (Jordan), Yaounde (Cameroon), Nairobi Kenya), Peking, Guangzhou, Shanghai (China), Kuwait (Kuwait), Kinshasa (DR Congo), Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), Beirut (Lebanon), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Rabat (Morocco), Abuja (Niger Abu Dhabi, Dubai (UAE), Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore (Pakistan), Cape Town, Pretoria (South Africa), Ekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, St. Petersburg (Russia), Riyadh, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Dakar (Senegal), Tunis (Tunisia), Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir (Turkey), Kampala (Uganda), Manila (Philippines) and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

"Foreigners residing in the countries where the centers are located will be able to submit documents for the processing of Ukrainian visas in a convenient format and, if desired, receive a number of additional services (photocopying, translating and copying documents, medical insurance policies, courier services, SMS information, services in the halls of increased comfort, etc.). The centers are responsible for the technical support of the visa dossiers and the provision of assistance to the applicants," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry's Consular Service Department said implementation of this project was made possible through cooperation between the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd.