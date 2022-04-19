Sixteen foreign diplomatic missions reopen in Kyiv - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Sixteen diplomatic missions of foreign countries resumed their operations in Kyiv as of Monday, April 18, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on social media.

"An ever growing number of diplomatic missions of other countries are reopening in Kyiv every day," the Foreign Ministry said on social media.

Diplomats of the EU office, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the Vatican, Moldova, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are again working in Kyiv, it said.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk