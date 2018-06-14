Facts

10:22 14.06.2018

Four wounded in 33 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

 Russian-backed militants have fired 33 times on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas over the past 24 hours, wounding four Ukrainian servicemen, the JFO press center has reported.

"The situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation remained difficult and controlled over the past day. Russian occupation troops violated the ceasefire 33 times, including 11 times with 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars," reads a report as of 07:00 on Thursday, June 14, which was published on the Facebook page of the JFO.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, five militants were wounded and one was killed.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
