17:23 13.06.2018

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on measures to test arms, military equipment in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree enacting the May 2, 2018 decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on urgent measures to ensure testing of arms and military equipment in Ukraine.

The respective decree, No. 162/2018 of June 13, has been published on the website of the head of state.

The NSDC secretary was tasked with exercising control over the implementation of the decree.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

Tags: #nsdc #poroshenko
Interfax-Ukraine
