10:40 13.06.2018

Banned VK social network remains fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine in May

The VKontakte that belongs to Mail.ru Group and has been banned in Ukraine in May 2018 remained fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine, Yandex and Odnoklassniki were also in the top ten popular domains in the country, according to a study for May 2018 conducted by Factum Group Ukraine under the order of the Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA).

According to the study, the top five popular domains visited by Ukrainian users were Google, Youtube, Facebook, VK and Ukr.Net.

Average daily share of visitors in May for Google domains was 67%, and the monthly share was 86%. For Youtube it is 42% and 73%, for Facebook – 33% and 57%.

The same figures for VK were 18% and 35% respectively.

The top ten popular websites were websites of the following companies and services: OLX, PrivatBank, Yandex, Odnoklassniki and Sinoptik.

The study did not cover Crimea occupied by Russia and non-government controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The study was conducted under the UIA initiative.

