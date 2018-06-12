Three wounded in 27 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Russian-backed militants have fired 27 times at the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas over the past 24 hours, including 11 times with the use of heavy weapons, wounding three Ukrainian servicemen, the JFO press center has said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants were killed and three wounded.