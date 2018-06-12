Facts

11:47 12.06.2018

Three wounded in 27 enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

 Russian-backed militants have fired 27 times at the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas over the past 24 hours, including 11 times with the use of heavy weapons, wounding three Ukrainian servicemen, the JFO press center has said.

"The intensity of hostilities in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) remained steadily controlled over the past day, on June 11. Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 27 times, using 11 times the weapons banned by the Minsk agreement," reads a report as of 07:00 on Tuesday, which was published on the Facebook page of the JFO press center.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two militants were killed and three wounded.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
