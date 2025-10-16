Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:41 16.10.2025

Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Emergency power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions – Ukrenergo
Photo: Pixabay

Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and 9 other regions on Thursday morning, National Power Company Ukrenergo has said.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency power outages are currently in effect in Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytsky, and part of Cherkasy regions," the company said in a Telegram message.

The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Hourly power outages in three shifts continue to be in effect in Chernihiv Oblast.

Ukrenergo also noted that Russia once again launched drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions at night, as a result of which consumers in several regions were without power in the morning. Emergency restoration work has already begun, the message said.

Ukrenergo said that electricity consumption remains consistently high, and the need for economical use of electricity remains throughout the day.

As reported, Ukrenergo warned that from 4:00 p.m. on Thursday until the end of the day, it is possible to introduce power limitation schedules for industry in all regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #emergency_power_outages

