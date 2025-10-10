As of 1:00 p.m., emergency power outages remain in place in Kyiv, eight regions, with hourly outages continuing in Chernihiv region – Energy Ministry

"Emergency power outages are currently being forced in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and parts of Cherkasy regions. Hourly outage schedules remain in effect in Chernihiv region," the Ministry of Energy said on Friday.

It emphasized that restoration work following the large-scale missile and drone attack on energy facilities is ongoing in each affected region. The message notes that, thanks to the restoration work already completed, energy companies have managed to partially reduce the restrictions for consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.