On November 20, UP100 Award was held in Kyiv

On November 20, Kyiv hosted the UP100 award, which brought together the best Ukrainian entrepreneurs and startups that shape the future of business. Among the partners was the HitBit Pro team (https://hitbitpro.com.ua/), which for the first time presented its global lifestyle project aimed at integrating cryptocurrencies into everyday life.

HitBit Pro is a modern financial instrument that allows you to pay for any purchases in cryptocurrency through automatic conversion to fiat currency (euros). The card is supported by the Mastercard network.

Registration and management of the card are as convenient as possible: everything can be done through a Telegram bot. This makes HitBit Pro accessible even to those who are new to cryptocurrencies.

At the UP100 award, the HitBit Pro team presented an interactive stand where visitors could familiarize themselves with the product's functionality. Guests observed how easy it was to register, order a card, and make payments in real time.

According to the founders, their product is designed for people who value freedom in financial transactions. “We want to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. Our card is an easy way to integrate digital assets into everyday life,” said one of the founders of HitBit Pro.

The new HitBit Pro project is aimed at young people and active travelers looking for flexible solutions to manage their finances. It allows you to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases in stores, restaurants, traveling, and even online.

The key goal is to bust the myth that cryptocurrency is complicated or inaccessible. HitBit Pro offers a tool that makes using cryptocurrencies as easy as using a bank card.

The partnership with UP100 was the first public presentation of HitBit Pro.