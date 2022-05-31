Investments

15:57 31.05.2022

Google selects first 17 Ukrainian startups, they will receive up to $100,000 in support

Google selects first 17 Ukrainian startups, they will receive up to $100,000 in support

Google has identified the first recipients of the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund grants, who will receive up to $100,000 in equity financing, as well as a mentoring support program from Google, product support and loans in Google Cloud.

According to the company's blog on Tuesday, the first recipients of assistance from Google will be Ukrainian startups Almexoft (low-code platform for automating business processes and electronic document management); CareTech Human (a fully automated plug-and-play solution for daily health checks and early disease detection); Discoperi (an artificial intelligence-based video monitoring system that collects traffic data to prevent accidents and make roads safer); Dots Platform (cloud platform for all-in-one food delivery); Elai.io (a text-to-video platform that allows users to create video content from text with virtual speakers).

In addition, early beneficiaries include: Effy.ai (HR software to enable leaders to build high-performing teams); Handy.ai (an internal communications platform offering employees a personal virtual assistant); Lab24 (a marketplace for digital medical laboratories that connects customers to affordable services); Mindly (an online mental health platform offering AI-based patient care and clinical administration automation); PRAVOSUD (litigation analysis platform); pleso therapy (mental care platform), as well as: Private Tech Network (an AI-driven venture capital as a service platform designed to make fundraising faster and more efficient); Releaf Paper (the world's first producer of paper products from fallen leaves); Respeecher (voice cloning system (voice transformation) for content authors); Skyworker (a recruitment app that provides technology recruiting and recruiting services); VanOnGo (an AI-based delivery platform); and ZooZy (all-in-one mobile pet care app).

Startups are selected based on criteria published on the foundation's website and interview scores, Google said. If companies do not qualify for the fund, Google for Startups offers other forms of support.

As reported, at the end of March, Google announced the creation of the Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund, a $5 million support fund for startups in Ukraine to allocate cash grants during 2022.

