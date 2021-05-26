Economy

18:47 26.05.2021

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

1 min read
At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

The Ambassadors of the "Big Seven" (G7) countries, during a meeting with Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Pavlo Riabikin, confirmed their support for customs reforms and their readiness to provide assistance.

"G7 Ambassadors, during their meeting with Ukraine Customs Head Pavlo Riabikin, underlined their support for customs reforms that will help reduce corruption, fight organised crime and improve efficiency (increasing revenue for Ukraine), and readiness to provide assistance," the the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said in the statement on Twitter.

The ambassadors also welcomed progress in beginning integrity checks of customs officers "as a first step to building public trust, and agreed that legislation to criminalize smuggling and enhance investigative capacity remains an important priority."

Tags: #g7 #riabikin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:35 06.05.2021
G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

10:04 29.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

17:01 22.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

12:50 13.04.2021
G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

09:19 13.04.2021
G7 member states call on Russia to cease 'provocations' near Ukrainian borders

G7 member states call on Russia to cease 'provocations' near Ukrainian borders

09:22 12.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

15:14 10.04.2021
At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

14:46 01.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

11:34 18.03.2021
Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

13:04 05.03.2021
G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

G7 Ambassadors urge Council of Judges to postpone appointments to HCJ, Constitutional Court, pending establishing transparent selection

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

AMCU allows Metinvest to buy assets of Dniprovsky Iron and Steel Works

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

LATEST

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

Ukrainians sell $1.1 bln more foreign currency than buy since early 2021

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

EIB to provide EUR 7 mln to Territories Development Ministry for implementation of infrastructure projects

Agrarian Policy Minister announces NSDC sanctions against land scammers

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Anti-corruption audit of state geocadastre is important to prevent abuse

The United States urges Ukrainian authorities to provide anti-corruption guarantees for land reform

World Bank to conduct examination of bills in pension sphere drafted by Ministry of Social Policy

Deputy PM Urusky expects the completion of bankruptcy procedure for AvtoKrAZ by late 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD