At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

The Ambassadors of the "Big Seven" (G7) countries, during a meeting with Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Pavlo Riabikin, confirmed their support for customs reforms and their readiness to provide assistance.

"G7 Ambassadors, during their meeting with Ukraine Customs Head Pavlo Riabikin, underlined their support for customs reforms that will help reduce corruption, fight organised crime and improve efficiency (increasing revenue for Ukraine), and readiness to provide assistance," the the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said in the statement on Twitter.

The ambassadors also welcomed progress in beginning integrity checks of customs officers "as a first step to building public trust, and agreed that legislation to criminalize smuggling and enhance investigative capacity remains an important priority."