Facts

13:12 18.02.2019

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

1 min read
Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Canada has sent 50 observers for the presidential elections in Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has said.

Fair and just elections are a big priority. We spent $25 million to support the Ukrainian elections. Fifty Canadian observers have come to Ukraine this week, she said, speaking at a Ukrainian lunch organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

According to her, Canada's support is assistance in the fight against disinformation.

I think that Ukraine daily suffers from external intervention. This intervention is direct - part of Ukraine is occupied, the war continues, Freeland explained.

Tags: #freeland #elections #canadа
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

14:32 18.02.2019
SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

13:44 18.02.2019
Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

13:14 18.02.2019
Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

10:29 18.02.2019
Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

15:52 16.02.2019
Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

17:44 15.02.2019
UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

17:08 15.02.2019
Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

16:51 14.02.2019
Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

18:04 13.02.2019
Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

17:58 11.02.2019
ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

LATEST

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

Donbas situation far from settlement – Merkel

Poroshenko, Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Risch discuss Russia's aggression, continuation of sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD