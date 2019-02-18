Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Canada has sent 50 observers for the presidential elections in Ukraine, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has said.

Fair and just elections are a big priority. We spent $25 million to support the Ukrainian elections. Fifty Canadian observers have come to Ukraine this week, she said, speaking at a Ukrainian lunch organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

According to her, Canada's support is assistance in the fight against disinformation.

I think that Ukraine daily suffers from external intervention. This intervention is direct - part of Ukraine is occupied, the war continues, Freeland explained.