Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction MP David Arakhamia regards the approval by the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations of an increase in military aid to Ukraine as support for its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression.

"When Russian troops are building up at borders, the Senate decision is a powerful signal of undoubted support from the United States," the political force's website said, citing Arakhamia on Friday.

He recalled that the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations recently has unanimously supported the bipartisan draft Ukraine Security Partnership Act, which provides for an increase in annual military aid to Ukraine up to $300 million, including the provision of lethal weapons.

"We are grateful to Chairman of the committee Robert Menendez, member of the committee James Risch and their colleagues for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression," Arahamia said.

The head of the faction said that now this bill should be considered and adopted by the U.S. Congress.

"We have opened the opportunity to receive all types of assistance, the specifics will appear as a result of a request from our Ministry of Defense," the MP said.

As previously reported, Arakhamia held a series of online meetings with members of the U.S. Congress, at which issues of political and military cooperation between Ukraine and the United States were discussed.