Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:18 03.10.2025

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus discuss defense cooperation, joint infrastructure projects

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides discussed defence cooperation, joint infrastructure projects and priorities for the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

“The parties discussed in detail the priorities of Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026. President Zelenskyy emphasized that during this period it is important to achieve substantial progress in the enlargement of the European Union,” the press service of the President’s Office said on its website on Thursday.

Among other important topics was defense cooperation. There are prospects for drone production, which are important to implement. The leaders also spoke about joint infrastructure projects that could strengthen the entire European Union.

The Head of State thanked Cyprus for its military and humanitarian support for Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale aggression and noted Cyprus’s participation in the Coalition of the Willing. The leaders exchanged views on the efforts needed to achieve peace and coordinated positions for further diplomatic work. Zelenskyy invited the President of Cyprus to visit Ukraine.

