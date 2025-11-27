CoE Secretary General: The fact that articulated peace proposal is on the table is positive thing

Photo: https://x.com/coe/

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset called the discussion of a peace plan for Ukraine, prompted by a proposal from US President Donald Trump, a "positive thing."

He made the corresponding statement while speaking at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers regarding a possible peaceful settlement for Ukraine.

“Like all of us, I have paid close attention to the recent developments around the prospect of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. While it is too early to assess the outcome of the discussions taking place in Geneva, the fact that a somehow articulated proposal is on the table is in itself a positive thing,” the Secretary General is quoted by his press service.

At the same time, he urged "not to forget the context," since while discussions continue, "soldiers are dying on the front lines, and civilians are being killed in their homes." In this regard, Berset recalled the "shocking" Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19.

Noting that “the Council of Europe has been supporting Ukraine in resisting the full-scale aggression since day one … in the areas where we make a difference,” the Secretary General expressed conviction that now they must be ready to support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace. “And we will do it where we have the most added value. Although we are not at the negotiating table, if you look at the substance, our work is clearly central in many areas covered by the proposed plan,” Berset is convinced.

He cited as examples the issues of elections, reparations, minority rights, including minority languages, religious tolerance, the path to EU accession, humanitarian issues, and possible assistance from the Venice Commission in any constitutional reform that might be initiated by the peace agreement. “Think also about restoring functioning and democratic local institutions, including judicial, in de-occupied areas. The Council of Europe has a unique expertise in these fields. Any provisions of any peace agreement will have to produce ECHR compliant effects in post-war Ukraine. And it is the Strasbourg Court, our Court, which will ultimately assess those effects,” the Secretary General stated.

Berset emphasized that the Council of Europe Register of Damage and future Claims Commission will be independent international instruments for resolving issues of compensation for damages. “The Hague Diplomatic Conference on 16 December will be the first fully-fledged diplomatic event addressing the implementation of one of the main elements of the peace process. It has been organised at ministerial level but it could very well be that the level will be higher,” he announced.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe noted that at all his high-level meetings, starting with his official visit to Finland on Thursday, he will emphasize his commitment to Ukraine and his ability to use its unique experience in this area. “I encourage all our member states, as well as our observer states and EU partners, to include these elements in their respective contributions to the peace process. Last but not least, I welcome the respective initiatives of our member states, Switzerland and Türkiye, in facilitating the negotiations,” Berset added.