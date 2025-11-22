Ukrainian FM briefs Norwegian FM on Zelenskyy's ceasefire talks with partners

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha briefed his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's conversation with American and European partners on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

"During our call, I thanked @EspenBarthEide for Norway's remarkable leadership in supporting Ukraine. I updated him on President Zelenskyy's latest contacts with the American side and our partners in Europe," he wrote on social media X.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the United States' efforts to end the bloodshed and stand prepared to work as fast and committed as possible to achieve a just peace. He also said that he strongly believes that Europe should play an important role in peace efforts.

"I value Espen's confirmation that Ukraine can count on continued, reliable, and strong support from our Norwegian friends and other European allies. We appreciate it," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.