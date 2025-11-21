Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

Photo: https://www.pap.pl

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will hold talks with his country's government regarding the published draft plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"Yesterday, a 28-point draft plan to end the war in Ukraine was published. We are currently assessing the situation together with our allies and Ukraine. I have discussed this issue with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and will hold talks with the government," he said on X.

As reported, the Axios publication published 28 points of the draft of the new American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but among them there was no point on a collective response in the event of an attack on Ukraine. It was only about the fact that Ukraine would receive reliable security guarantees. In addition, it was emphasized that Kyiv would refuse to join NATO, and the North Atlantic Alliance undertakes not to accept Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could intensify diplomacy.