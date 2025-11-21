Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has denied media reports that he agreed to most of the points of the peace agreement proposed by the United States with Russia.

"I want to clarify briefly right away. During my trip to the United States, my task was technical - organizing meetings and preparing for a dialogue. I did not provide any assessments or, even more so, approvals of any points. This is not within my powers and does not comply with the procedure," Umerov said on Telegram. .

He added that yesterday the President of Ukraine had a conversation with the American delegation, and today this work continues in Kyiv at a technical level between the teams.

"We are carefully studying all the partners' proposals, expecting the same correct attitude to the Ukrainian position. Media publications about alleged "agreements" or "exclusions of points" have nothing to do with reality. These are examples of unverified information that arose outside the context of consultations," Umerov said.

"We are carefully working out the partners' proposals within the framework of Ukraine's unchanging principles - sovereignty, people's security and a just peace," he added.

Earlier, The New York Post, citing high-ranking American officials, reported that the United States received "positive feedback" from Umerov during discussions of a 28-point plan for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

"The plan was drawn up immediately after discussions with one of the highest officials in the Zelenskyy administration, Umerov. So, Umerov agreed with most of the points of this plan and made several changes to it, which we included and presented to President Zelenskyy," one US official was quoted as saying.

"Umerov agreed to the majority of this plan, and he made several modifications to it, which we included and presented it to President Zelenskyy. I don’t want to say that [Kyiv] full-heartedly … agreed to it and they’re ready to sign off. They agreed to the majority of the plan," the person added.