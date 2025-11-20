US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

The war cessation plan proposed to Ukraine through U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff also includes halting the investigation into Russian war crimes, Bloomberg said.

"The proposal, which is modeled on the Gaza ceasefire, also includes demands for Ukraine to halt war-crimes investigations," the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg sources, the so-called 28-point U.S.-Russian plan is modeled after the Gaza ceasefire. "It outlines known Russian demands for concessions that are unacceptable... have so far hindered any breakthrough in efforts to reach a ceasefire," the publication said.

According to the source, the proposal, in addition to transferring territory in eastern Donbas to the Kremlin, lifting sanctions on Russia, and reducing the size of the army, includes terminating the investigation into war crimes.