Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:34 20.11.2025

Development ministry dismisses management of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, Sea Ports Administration

The Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories has begun updating the management systems of key state-owned enterprises of maritime and inland water transport, its press service reported on Telegram.

"The Ministry of Development has begun a planned update of management teams and management systems in key state-owned enterprises of the maritime and inland water transport sector. The first steps were the dismissal of the management of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company (UDP) and the Sea Ports Administration of Ukraine," the message states.

The ministry clarified that the resignation of the head of PrJSC "UDP" has already been supported by the recently formed supervisory board. Therefore, a transparent competition for this position will be opened, and in parallel, a supervisory board is being created in the Sea Ports Administration..

The Ministry of Development added that further such measures will also be implemented in the field of railway and transport transportation and aviation.

