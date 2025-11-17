Enemy's advance increased by 66% last week, with 81 square km occupied near Huliaipole – DeepState

Russian occupiers increased their control over Ukrainian territory by 149.48 square kilometers over the past week, from Monday, November 10, to Monday, November 17, which is 66% more than the week before last, when the enemy occupied 89.8 square kilometers, according to maps from the OSINT project DeepState.

Thus, the enemy's advance has been rapidly increasing for the second week in a row, following a long period in which the enemy was capturing approximately 60-70 square kilometers per week.

Last week, the pace of the occupiers' advance along the Huliaipole axis in Zaporizhia region sharply increased: in this axis, as well as in the neighboring Novopavlivka axis, they captured 81.4 square kilometers last week. In previous weeks, the pace of the occupiers' advance along the Novopavlivka axis had been rapidly declining, while along the Huliaipole axis, it was minimal.

In Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes in the west of Donetsk region, the invaders occupied 44.42 square kilometers in one week, while the week before last they occupied 14.45 square kilometers, and in the last week of October they occupied 19.16 square kilometers.

In Kupyansk axis in Kharkiv region and the neighboring Lyman direction in northern Donetsk, the occupiers captured 22.04 square kilometers in a week, which is comparable to the pace of the week before last.

At the same time, in Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivske directions, the enemy captured only 1.62 square kilometers of territory in a week, which is several times less than the week before last, and may indicate its exhaustion and effective containment.

According to DeepState data, no enemy advances were recorded anywhere else last week. Therefore, it can also be concluded that enemy advances have ceased in Kharkiv axis near the village of Melove and in the neighboring Vovchansk direction in the northern Kharkiv region, where the enemy had been actively advancing in late October and early November.

The "gray zone" of unspecified control has grown the most in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes (by 29.46 square kilometers), where 1.7 square kilometers of territory was liberated last week. In Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka axes, it has grown by 4.7 square kilometers.

In other directions, the "gray zone" shrank, meaning the enemy's advance was primarily driven by consolidation within it. Specifically, in the Huliaipole and Novopavlivka directions, it shrank by 19.8 square kilometers, and in Lyman and Kupyansk axes, by 15.43 square kilometers.

Overall, the area of ​​the "gray zone" decreased by 1.07 square kilometers over the past week, while the week before it increased by 48.6 square kilometers.

Thus, last week, the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 21.4 square kilometers per day, while the "gray zone" decreased by an average of 0.15 square kilometers per day.

During the last week of August and the first of September, the area of ​​Russian occupation grew by an average of 10.7 square kilometers per day, 1.5 times less than in mid-August. In September, the occupiers' advance continued at a slightly slower pace, which remained stable throughout October.