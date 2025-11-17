Ukraine ready to assist Poland in investigating railway sabotage – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated Ukraine's readiness to assist in the investigation of the railway sabotage and does not rule out the possibility that it could have been another hybrid attack by Russia.

“Our solidarity with friendly Poland following an act of sabotage on Polish railways. We hope investigation will provide answers and we also stand ready to assist if called upon. Could have been another hybrid attack by Russia — to test responses. If true, they need to be strong,” he said on X.

As reported, a section of track on the Dęblin-Warsaw line in Poland was damaged, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not rule out sabotage. According to the head of the Polish government, no one was injured, and the relevant authorities are conducting an investigation.