Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 15.11.2025

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss energy, fighter jets, anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine

1 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a call with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer-Stenergard, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"It was a pleasure to talk with my Swedish colleague Maria Malmer-Stenergard. I informed her about the consequences of Russia's massive attacks and the situation on the battlefield. We focused on further joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine and our defense capabilities. In this context, we emphasized the importance of the recently signed agreement that paves the way for Ukraine to receive Gripen fighters. I expressed my gratitude for Sweden's unwavering support, in particular for the vital energy assistance packages and the principled position on the use of frozen Russian assets. I also informed my colleague about Ukraine's response to the latest anti-corruption investigations and our firm commitment to ensuring accountability," the minister said.

Tags: #sybiha #stenergard

MORE ABOUT

12:34 14.11.2025
Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented

Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented

19:46 12.11.2025
Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

18:44 12.11.2025
Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

15:06 07.11.2025
Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

20:47 05.11.2025
Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

18:13 03.11.2025
Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

15:10 01.11.2025
Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

13:32 01.11.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

09:54 31.10.2025
Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

09:41 31.10.2025
Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

HOT NEWS

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

LATEST

Guterres condemns Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Ukraine

NABU, SAPO serve petition for detention of former Dpty PM Chernyshov

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 653 enemy targets over day

One of victims of shelling of Kyiv on Nov 14 dies; death toll reaches 7 – authorities

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

General Staff records 265 combat clashes over day

Bill on expanding grounds for restricting citizens' travel abroad registered in Rada

Svyrydenko: Govt proposes UAH 10.6 bln in subsidies for frontline areas, UAH 30.9 bln for territories that lost income

Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed

Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

AD
AD