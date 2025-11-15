Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss energy, fighter jets, anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a call with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer-Stenergard, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"It was a pleasure to talk with my Swedish colleague Maria Malmer-Stenergard. I informed her about the consequences of Russia's massive attacks and the situation on the battlefield. We focused on further joint efforts to strengthen Ukraine and our defense capabilities. In this context, we emphasized the importance of the recently signed agreement that paves the way for Ukraine to receive Gripen fighters. I expressed my gratitude for Sweden's unwavering support, in particular for the vital energy assistance packages and the principled position on the use of frozen Russian assets. I also informed my colleague about Ukraine's response to the latest anti-corruption investigations and our firm commitment to ensuring accountability," the minister said.