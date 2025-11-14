Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 14.11.2025

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

2 min read
Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

The Ukrainian drone-interceptor of Shahed UAVs Octopus has been launched into serial production, the drones can operate at night, under jamming and at low altitudes, the Ministry of Defense press service said.

"The technology has been transferred to the first three manufacturers, eleven more are preparing production lines," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It is noted that Octopus is the Ukrainian technology for intercepting Shahed UAVs, developed by the Armed Forces and confirmed in battle. "It works at night, under jamming and at low altitudes. Thus, we are launching interceptors into mass production so that they can protect Ukrainian skies as soon as possible," the Ministry of Defense said. According to media reports, currently in Ukraine about 200 companies are engaged in unmanned technologies, of which at least 30 are working on interceptor drones in one way or another. "

Some Ukrainian companies already have state contracts. In addition to domestic ones, Ukraine also purchases interceptors from foreign companies. In particular, the American Swift Beat, with which a long-term strategic partnership has been concluded. The drones of this company combine artificial intelligence and modern unmanned technologies and are among the most effective in combating Russian drones.

As previously reported with reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine, together with the United States, has begun joint production of interceptor drones. He did not specify which model of drones this is.

In October, British Defense Minister John Healey said London and Kyiv would begin joint production of interceptor drones within a few weeks. The president said Ukraine and the United Kingdom had jointly launched production of the Octopus interceptor drone.

Tags: #octopus

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

AD
AD