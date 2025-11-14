Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

The Ukrainian drone-interceptor of Shahed UAVs Octopus has been launched into serial production, the drones can operate at night, under jamming and at low altitudes, the Ministry of Defense press service said.

"The technology has been transferred to the first three manufacturers, eleven more are preparing production lines," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It is noted that Octopus is the Ukrainian technology for intercepting Shahed UAVs, developed by the Armed Forces and confirmed in battle. "It works at night, under jamming and at low altitudes. Thus, we are launching interceptors into mass production so that they can protect Ukrainian skies as soon as possible," the Ministry of Defense said. According to media reports, currently in Ukraine about 200 companies are engaged in unmanned technologies, of which at least 30 are working on interceptor drones in one way or another. "

Some Ukrainian companies already have state contracts. In addition to domestic ones, Ukraine also purchases interceptors from foreign companies. In particular, the American Swift Beat, with which a long-term strategic partnership has been concluded. The drones of this company combine artificial intelligence and modern unmanned technologies and are among the most effective in combating Russian drones.

As previously reported with reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine, together with the United States, has begun joint production of interceptor drones. He did not specify which model of drones this is.

In October, British Defense Minister John Healey said London and Kyiv would begin joint production of interceptor drones within a few weeks. The president said Ukraine and the United Kingdom had jointly launched production of the Octopus interceptor drone.