Ukraine and Great Britain sign license agreement for production of Ukrainian drone-interceptor Octopus

Delegations from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom have signed a license agreement for the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"This is a historical precedent and the next important step that will allow the production of Ukrainian interceptors in the United Kingdom, which have proven their effectiveness in the fight against "shaheeds". Mass production of interceptors is planned, which may reach several thousand per month. The manufactured assets will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen the protection of our sky," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He also thanked the British partners for their cooperation, trust and contribution to strengthening Ukrainian air defense.