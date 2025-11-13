Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 13.11.2025

Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

2 min read

Based on evidence from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two more Russian agents were sentenced to 15 and 13 years in prison, with confiscation of property. They guided enemy air strikes on power and heat generating facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions, the SBU press service reported.

"Local electrical substations were among the enemy's primary 'targets.' To correct enemy shelling, agents installed camouflaged video traps near critical infrastructure facilities. They camouflaged mobile phones, connected them to power banks, and provided access to live streaming to Russian intelligence agents. In this way, the occupiers hoped to document the effects of combined Russian attacks on strategically important facilities supplying electricity and heat to frontline areas," the Telegram channel reported.

It was established that the enemy's mission was carried out by two unemployed men from Poltava region, aged 21 and 23, who came to the attention of the Russian fighters while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the agents in October 2024 near a facility where they were attempting to install a hidden camera.

Based on evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found the perpetrators guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Taking into account their cooperation with the investigation, one of the perpetrators received a lesser sentence than the penalty stipulated for the crimes they were charged with.

Tags: #guiders #russia

MORE ABOUT

20:05 12.11.2025
Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

14:03 10.11.2025
Russia bombs Ukrainian energy sector to stop long-range weapons from being delivered to Ukraine - Yatsenyuk

Russia bombs Ukrainian energy sector to stop long-range weapons from being delivered to Ukraine - Yatsenyuk

20:56 07.11.2025
Tightening of EU visa rules for Russians not retroactive, exceptions made – European Commission

Tightening of EU visa rules for Russians not retroactive, exceptions made – European Commission

15:12 30.10.2025
Zelenskyy: If pressure continues, Russia will lose least $50 billion a year

Zelenskyy: If pressure continues, Russia will lose least $50 billion a year

20:54 23.10.2025
Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

18:32 23.10.2025
China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

20:32 20.10.2025
USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

20:18 20.10.2025
EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

EU intends to start drafting 20th package of sanctions against Russia after adopting 19th one

19:48 20.10.2025
Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

Rubio holds phone talk with Lavrov

10:58 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia heading toward $100 billion deficit by 2026

Zelenskyy: Russia heading toward $100 billion deficit by 2026

HOT NEWS

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Friday dedicated to defense of Zaporizhia

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

LATEST

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to put him on list of civilian prisoners

Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

Occupiers suffer significant losses in Pokrovsk, actions in Ocheretyne axis distract their forces – Syrsky

Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Health Ministry, Sanofi pharma renegotiate MEAs for four innovative medicines procurement

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
AD