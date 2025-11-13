Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

Based on evidence from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two more Russian agents were sentenced to 15 and 13 years in prison, with confiscation of property. They guided enemy air strikes on power and heat generating facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions, the SBU press service reported.

"Local electrical substations were among the enemy's primary 'targets.' To correct enemy shelling, agents installed camouflaged video traps near critical infrastructure facilities. They camouflaged mobile phones, connected them to power banks, and provided access to live streaming to Russian intelligence agents. In this way, the occupiers hoped to document the effects of combined Russian attacks on strategically important facilities supplying electricity and heat to frontline areas," the Telegram channel reported.

It was established that the enemy's mission was carried out by two unemployed men from Poltava region, aged 21 and 23, who came to the attention of the Russian fighters while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

SBU counterintelligence officers detained the agents in October 2024 near a facility where they were attempting to install a hidden camera.

Based on evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found the perpetrators guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Taking into account their cooperation with the investigation, one of the perpetrators received a lesser sentence than the penalty stipulated for the crimes they were charged with.