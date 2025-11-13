Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:31 13.11.2025

European Solidarity starting to collect signatures for govt resignation – PM Herasymov

2 min read

The faction of the European Solidarity party has received signature sheets and is starting to collect signatures of MPs for the resignation of the government, the political force said on the website on Thursday.

"We are starting to collect signatures for the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers. The resignation of only two ministers will only deepen the crisis of a large-scale corruption scandal that has shaken the entire country. Since at least five ministers, representatives of independent regulators, and the President's Office have already been exposed on Mindich's tapes," faction co-chair Artur Herasymov said.

He called on representatives of other factions and groups to sign the initiative.

"The government should first of all provide a front, and not serve the corruption of the ruling elite. The key thing that was lost due to this scandal is trust... And this trust cannot be returned by cosmetic methods. Only by profound changes... That is why European Solidarity initiated the resignation of the entire corrupt government. I am putting the first signature and calling on the leaders of all factions and groups of the parliament to support our initiative in order to allow Ukraine to move forward, and not to defeat. I believe that the collection of signatures for the resignation of this corrupt cabinet will clearly show who is for Ukraine and who is for people like Mindich," Herasymov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Herasymov said the Verkhovna Rada office had refused the European Solidarity faction the right to issue signature letters for the resignation of the government of Yulia Svyrydenko. "Yesterday, European Solidarity sent a letter to the Verkhovna Rada chairman demanding to urgently provide signatures and begin the procedure for the resignation of the corrupt Cabinet of Ministers. After the Speaker of the Parliament signed and forwarded this letter, de facto supporting European Solidarity, it was blocked in the apparatus by people from the President's Office," he said.

The faction also demanded urgently, "no later than Friday, to convene a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada at which to dismiss the government."

Tags: #european_solidarity

MORE ABOUT

18:00 12.11.2025
Rada's office refuses to issue European Solidarity with signatures for govt resignation – Herasymov

Rada's office refuses to issue European Solidarity with signatures for govt resignation – Herasymov

20:45 10.11.2025
Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

18:47 07.11.2025
Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

16:46 06.11.2025
European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

15:42 05.11.2025
Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

13:52 04.11.2025
Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

10:22 30.10.2025
Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

19:55 22.10.2025
"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

17:59 06.10.2025
Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

15:18 01.10.2025
Andriy Parubiy – Hero of Ukraine

Andriy Parubiy – Hero of Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

Zelenskyy to hold meeting on Friday dedicated to defense of Zaporizhia

Von der Leyen names 3 options that European Commission is considering for financial support to Ukraine for 2026-2027

Zelensky says he did not speak with Mindich since start of investigation

LATEST

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to put him on list of civilian prisoners

Bail paid for two 'back office' employees in Mindich tapes case – Transparency Intl

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

Occupiers suffer significant losses in Pokrovsk, actions in Ocheretyne axis distract their forces – Syrsky

Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Health Ministry, Sanofi pharma renegotiate MEAs for four innovative medicines procurement

AD
AD