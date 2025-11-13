European Solidarity starting to collect signatures for govt resignation – PM Herasymov

The faction of the European Solidarity party has received signature sheets and is starting to collect signatures of MPs for the resignation of the government, the political force said on the website on Thursday.

"We are starting to collect signatures for the resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers. The resignation of only two ministers will only deepen the crisis of a large-scale corruption scandal that has shaken the entire country. Since at least five ministers, representatives of independent regulators, and the President's Office have already been exposed on Mindich's tapes," faction co-chair Artur Herasymov said.

He called on representatives of other factions and groups to sign the initiative.

"The government should first of all provide a front, and not serve the corruption of the ruling elite. The key thing that was lost due to this scandal is trust... And this trust cannot be returned by cosmetic methods. Only by profound changes... That is why European Solidarity initiated the resignation of the entire corrupt government. I am putting the first signature and calling on the leaders of all factions and groups of the parliament to support our initiative in order to allow Ukraine to move forward, and not to defeat. I believe that the collection of signatures for the resignation of this corrupt cabinet will clearly show who is for Ukraine and who is for people like Mindich," Herasymov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Herasymov said the Verkhovna Rada office had refused the European Solidarity faction the right to issue signature letters for the resignation of the government of Yulia Svyrydenko. "Yesterday, European Solidarity sent a letter to the Verkhovna Rada chairman demanding to urgently provide signatures and begin the procedure for the resignation of the corrupt Cabinet of Ministers. After the Speaker of the Parliament signed and forwarded this letter, de facto supporting European Solidarity, it was blocked in the apparatus by people from the President's Office," he said.

The faction also demanded urgently, "no later than Friday, to convene a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada at which to dismiss the government."