DroneUA plans to double its footprint in Ukraine as EcoFlow's exclusive distributor

DroneUA Group of Companies, which is the official representative office of the Chinese EcoFlow in Ukraine and an exclusive distributor since 2021, plans to double its presence in Ukraine, in particular, next year it intends to increase the number of offline centers in the Robotics Distribution dealer network to 8,000.

As founder Valeriy Yakovenko stated on Facebook, the number of partners in the field of renewable energy and installations should increase to 14,000.

"Daily we build up to 1 MW of distributed storage and electricity generation. Every day we receive up to 17,000 calls, perform hundreds of installations and shipments," he said.

EcoFlow brand manager Serhiy Silin told Interfax-Ukraine that the group currently has agreements with approximately 7,000 partners in Ukraine – from networks to electricians-installers, as well as up to 4,000 offline points of sale.

As reported, DroneUA sold over 300,000 EcoFlow charging stations in 2024 compared to 34,000 in 2022.