Economy

20:55 02.07.2024

KFC opens 60th restaurant in Ukraine

1 min read
The KFC fast food restaurant chain opened its 60th anniversary restaurant in Ukraine in Hostomel, Kyiv region, the chain's press service said.

A restaurant from KFC Drive opened in the restored shopping center at 1 Hostomelska Street.

The KFC brand, owned by the U.S. company Yum! Brands, represented on the Ukrainian market since 2013. In Ukraine, the network is developed by three franchisee operators of catering restaurants: Global Restaurant Group – Ukraine LLC, Tasty Food LLC and DTS-Kharkiv LLC, whose offices are located in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, respectively.

Yum! Brands is the world's largest restaurant company by number of businesses, with over 55,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries. The company's three restaurant brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – are global leaders in the quick-service restaurant segments, specializing in chicken, pizza and Mexican cuisine, respectively.

Tags: #expansion #restaurants

