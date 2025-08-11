Govt expands Diia.City to companies engaged in digital modeling of buildings, processing of audiovisual works

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has opened access to the special tax regime Diia.City for companies engaged in digital modeling of buildings and processing of audiovisual works, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Monday.

According to the Ministry's Telegram channel, companies engaged in digital modeling of buildings, which are used for accurate planning, design and management of all stages of construction, can join the space.

Startups or companies specializing in content post-production, computer graphics, animation, special effects, as well as the production of phonograms can also become residents.

"In Diia.City more than 2,200 residents already enjoy some of the best tax conditions in Europe, tools for attracting venture investments and opportunities for building a transparent corporate structure of the company," the report notes.

Earlier in July, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that residents of Diia.City paid approximately UAH 12 billion in taxes in the first five months of 2025. Diia.City also has 110,000 IT specialists and 300 defense tech companies.