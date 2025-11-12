Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:24 12.11.2025

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

1 min read
Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk has submitted her resignation.

"I have written a letter of resignation. This position has never been an end in itself for me. I am grateful to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the MPs for the opportunity to serve the state. I have worked in various civil service positions for the past 10 years, starting as a chief specialist," Hrynchuk wrote on Facebook.

She stated that there were no violations of the law within the framework of her professional activities.

"Such facts cannot exist in principle. As for the speculations concerning my personal relationships, any speculation on this topic is inappropriate. There must be a limit to everything. In the end, time will put everything in its place," she added.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for statements regarding the resignations of Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Herman Haluschenko.

Prior to this, on the morning of November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended Justice Minister Herman Haluschenko from his duties.

Tags: #hrynchuk #resigns

