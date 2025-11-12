Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:42 12.11.2025

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

1 min read
Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a motion to dismiss Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

"The ministers submitted their applications in the manner prescribed by law," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for applications regarding the resignation of Energy Minister Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Halushchenko.

The Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider the issue of dismissing Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on November 18.

Tags: #dismiss #halushchenko #hrynchuk #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

17:24 12.11.2025
Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

16:45 12.11.2025
Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

16:12 12.11.2025
Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

09:50 11.11.2025
Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

09:29 11.11.2025
Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

15:34 04.11.2025
Svyrydenko: We are one step closer to EU membership

Svyrydenko: We are one step closer to EU membership

13:18 04.11.2025
New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

12:33 04.11.2025
Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

10:44 04.11.2025
Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

09:40 04.11.2025
Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

HOT NEWS

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

Zelenskyy to sign decree on sanctions against two people involved in NABU case on Energoatom

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

AD
AD