Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a motion to dismiss Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

"The ministers submitted their applications in the manner prescribed by law," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for applications regarding the resignation of Energy Minister Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Halushchenko.

The Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider the issue of dismissing Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on November 18.