Ukraine imposes sanctions on Kirill Dmitriev, senior Russian officials, Russian publishing houses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees implementing National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decisions on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures, his press service reported.

"Russia is trying to prolong the war, expanding its efforts to justify aggression and ‘normalize’ the occupation of Ukrainian territory. Recently, Russia also issued a demonstrative political decision to impose ‘sanctions’ on Ukrainian officials, including the Prime Minister of Ukraine. Such behavior by Russia warrants far greater global pressure and an expansion of that pressure’s scope," the president said.

The first decree imposes sanctions on eight individuals involved in crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, who appropriated assets in the agricultural sector, grain crops, cultural heritage objects, conduct information operations against the state, and introduce Russian educational standards with anti-Ukrainian narratives in temporarily occupied territories.

The sanctioned individuals include Russian officials, an FSB agent involved in information sabotage, a representative of the Russian General Staff’s information directorate, as well as financier Kirill Dmitriev, an associate of Russia’s leadership who works to attract Russian investment into key sectors of foreign economies, along with individuals who justify Russia’s armed aggression.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine will present additional sanction proposals to its partners.

The second decree imposes sanctions on five legal entities – Russian publishing houses that promote aggression, spread Russian propaganda globally, and cultivate anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

"We will work to ensure these publishers are barred from participating in international book fairs and that their products are removed from online sales platforms worldwide," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the president’s sanctions policy commissioner.

According to the NSDC decision of November 9, 2025, enacted by Zelenskyy’s decree, the sanctions list includes: First Deputy Minister of Education of Russia Alexander Bugaev; Russian military commander and negotiation group representative Alexander Zorin; FSB Fifth Service head Alexei Komkov; Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut; and Deputy Minister of Science Andrei Omelchuk.

Sanctions were also imposed on the following five Russian publishers: Knizhny Mir LLC, Veche Publishing LLC, Tsentrpoligraf Publishing LLC, Yauza Publishing LLC, and Piter Publishing House LLC.