URCS rapid response team deploys to site of Russian UAV attack in Dnipro

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) deployed its team of responders to the site of the Russian UAV attack on Dnipro over the weekend.

"Dnipro. URCS rapid response team in the Dnipropetrovsk region worked at the site of another attack. Volunteers provided first aid to four people who were injured in the attack. One person was taken to the hospital," the URCS said.

As reported, three people were killed and 12 people were injured, including two children, as a result of a Russian UAV hitting a high-rise building in Dnipro. The enemy strike destroyed apartments from the 4th to the 6th floors. Emergency rescue operations have been completed. More than 100 rescuers and 28 units of State Emergency Service participated in efforts to rescue survivors of the strike.