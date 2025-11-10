NABU searches residence of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energoatom – MP Zheleznyak

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) reported on searches at the residence of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, former Energy Ministery and at Joint Stock Company National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (JSC NNEG) Energoatom.

And the NABU also searched the residence of Herman Halushchenko. What a coincidence. And that’s not all," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

"And they say at Energoatom too. It’s not a day, it’s a holiday," he added later.

According to the People’s Deputy, "Mindich, Herman, Energoatom - all in one of our investigations and then one application to the NABU."

Later, Zheleznyak published another post on Telegram: "This is not all."

Earlier, information appeared about the NABU searches on the morning of November 10 of the co-owner of the Quarter 95 studio, Tymur Mindich, and Zheleznyak reported that he left Ukraine right before the searches and "will be hiding in Israel and Austria."

As reported on November 6, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began checking the information that Zheleznyak had made public and with which he had addressed it regarding Mindich’s alleged business in the extraction and sale of diamonds in the Russian Federation during the full-scale war. He illustrated the message with a scanned copy of the official response to him from the head of the SBU’s Main Investigation Department, Yevgeny Rusinov, without mentioning his last name. Mindich.

"The Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, within its competence, has processed your statement on the commission of a criminal offense dated 03.11.2025. The investigation of the circumstances set out in your application is already being carried out in the course of a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings, previously entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the grounds of a crime provided for in Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to an aggressor state)," the document states.

Zheleznyak noted that "Mindich has already assembled a trio: the FBI, NABU and SBU."

Earlier, a video was published on Zheleznyak’s YouTube channel, which talks about Mindich’s "diamond business." The deputy claims that Mindich owned companies that were engaged in the extraction and sale of laboratory diamonds in Ukraine and the Russian Federation during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. That is, according to him, this is actually about doing business with the aggressor state, i.e. Russia.