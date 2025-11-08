Ministry of Energy: Situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions remains particularly difficult

As a result of the Russian Federation’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions remains particularly difficult, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.

"The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions… There are power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions," the Ministry of Energy said in a message on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is reported with reference to the Minister of Energy, "that the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions remains particularly difficult." According to her, an inspection of damaged energy facilities and an assessment of the extent of destruction are ongoing. Gas infrastructure facilities were also hit - production equipment was damaged, one employee was injured and is receiving medical care.

"Rescuers, energy workers and gas workers promptly began eliminating the consequences of the attack. Restoration work is ongoing, specialists are working to stabilize the situation," Hrynchuk noted.

As a result of the strikes, emergency power outages were applied in a number of regions. In some regions, hourly outage schedules of up to two shifts, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial consumers, continue to operate.