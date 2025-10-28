Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:18 28.10.2025

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

1 min read
Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Of the EUR 25 million allocated by the Netherlands to support Ukraine's energy system, EUR10 million will be allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, another EUR 10 million to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and EUR 5 million for gas imports, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel said.

"EUR 10 million of this will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, EUR 10 million to the EBRD. EUR 5 million for gas imports to Ukraine. This will be direct support. That is, these are gas compressors and other materials that we can supply as soon as possible," he said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

As reported, David van Wiel, who arrived on Tuesday for a visit to Kyiv, announced the allocation of EUR 25 million to support Ukraine's energy system.

Tags: #energy_system #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

20:11 28.10.2025
Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

Dutch FM: Whatever election results, support for Ukraine will continue

15:27 28.10.2025
Netherlands allocates EUR 25 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Dutch FM

Netherlands allocates EUR 25 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Dutch FM

21:04 24.10.2025
Dutch PM believes Parliament would agree on issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine

Dutch PM believes Parliament would agree on issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine

20:20 21.10.2025
Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

14:29 16.10.2025
Russia has changed its tactics on Ukraine's energy sector, trying to completely destroy it – Ukrenergo chief

Russia has changed its tactics on Ukraine's energy sector, trying to completely destroy it – Ukrenergo chief

10:50 15.10.2025
Netherlands to allocate another EUR 90 mln for drones for Ukraine – Brekelmans

Netherlands to allocate another EUR 90 mln for drones for Ukraine – Brekelmans

20:04 10.10.2025
Ukraine, Netherlands to produce drones jointly, memo signed

Ukraine, Netherlands to produce drones jointly, memo signed

18:17 08.10.2025
Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

19:51 06.10.2025
Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit UAV production facility

18:40 06.10.2025
Ukraine, Netherlands plan to complete, sign memo on joint production of drones – communiqué

Ukraine, Netherlands plan to complete, sign memo on joint production of drones – communiqué

HOT NEWS

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% for fifth time, pushes back rate-cut expectations to Q1 2026

Most bankers expect NBU to keep rate at 15.5%, some allow for decrease to 15%

LATEST

Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

Defence City residents exempted from property, land tax until 2036 or Ukraine's EU accession – State Tax Service

Food4Impact fund with EUR 150 mln budget established in Ukraine to finance agribusiness

Tax Service to be able to track EUR 2,000 preferential sales limit on all digital platforms – Hetmantsev

Ukrenergo aims to boost interconnector capacity and electricity imports

Ukraine secures EUR 113 mln in energy aid in last three months, another EUR 33.1 mln declared – Dpty Minister of Energy

Ukraine’s statistical system to be aligned with EU requirements by 2028 – Kachka

Ukraine needs extra $1.9 bln for gas imports, much of it already secured – Naftogaz head

AD
AD