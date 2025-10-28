Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Of the EUR 25 million allocated by the Netherlands to support Ukraine's energy system, EUR10 million will be allocated to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, another EUR 10 million to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and EUR 5 million for gas imports, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wiel said.

"EUR 10 million of this will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, EUR 10 million to the EBRD. EUR 5 million for gas imports to Ukraine. This will be direct support. That is, these are gas compressors and other materials that we can supply as soon as possible," he said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

As reported, David van Wiel, who arrived on Tuesday for a visit to Kyiv, announced the allocation of EUR 25 million to support Ukraine's energy system.