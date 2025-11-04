Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

Photo: https://president.gov.ua

On Railway Worker's Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with employees of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) and congratulated them on their professional holiday and presented them with state awards, the website of the Office of the President reports.

"I thank all the employees of our Ukrainian Railways for the fact that our country is united despite the war, and that the logistics, in particular the railway, is working in Ukraine - one of the greatest foundations of our strength - the entire people," Zelensky said, addressing those present.

The President noted that the railway is being restored after the strikes, maintains the main routes and ensures the transportation of people and cargo.

"The Ukrainian Railways is recovering from the strikes, maintaining the main routes, ensuring the transportation of people and goods, and since the beginning of this year alone, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported more than 135 million tonnes of cargo. And more than 90% of Ukrainian passenger trains arrive on time - strictly on schedule, even when the circumstances are extraordinary due to shelling," the head of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

Zelenskyy also noted the humanitarian functions of Ukrzaliznytsia: more than 3,650 medical train flights were carried out to rescue wounded Ukrainian defenders, as well as evacuate people from combat zones. In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia employees perform a diplomatic function - they provided more than 1,100 trips of foreign leaders and high-ranking officials to Ukraine and through the country.

The President assured that the state will increase salaries and support programs for Ukrzaliznytsia.

"In fact, the railway is the line of defense of our state, our people, our lives. A line that is under Russian attacks every day. Unfortunately, there are losses among our railway workers - 948 people, 753 of them gave their lives for all of us, for the sake of Ukraine as part of the Defense Forces," he noted.

Zelenskyy thanked the railway workers on behalf of all Ukrainians.

"And now I can thank you absolutely on behalf of all our people. You are the ones who work truly for millions of Ukrainians and truly for the sake of our entire Ukraine. Thank you," he said.

Those present honored the memory of the deceased railway workers with a minute of silence.

The leaders of Ukrzaliznytsia presented the president with a new reserved seat car, as well as the first barrier-free car, which is fully equipped for people with disabilities. Currently, the Ukrzaliznytsia fleet has 52 cars, the compartments of which are adapted for the transportation of passengers in wheelchairs.

In addition, Zelenskyy was shown an art car containing pictures of the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people. The president also spoke with workers of the Food Train, which provides food to residents of cities affected by Russian shelling in the absence of electricity.