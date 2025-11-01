Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:32 01.11.2025

Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

2 min read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors and consuls general, during which they identified further steps to improve the effectiveness of the diplomatic service in the context of the tasks set by the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine.

"Maximizing Ukraine's strength and mobilizing international support is the key focus of the meeting with our ambassadors and consuls general," Sybiha said in a Facebook post.

According to the minister, the main criteria for evaluating the work of foreign diplomatic missions are results, concrete assistance, and solutions needed by Ukraine. He named strengthening Ukraine's defense forces an absolute and unwavering priority.

Sybiha noted that Ukrainian diplomacy must constantly seek new opportunities to ensure uninterrupted arms supplies to the Defense Forces, scale up arms production in Ukraine, and develop mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign defense companies. Efforts in partner countries are also being stepped up to effectively utilize the EU SAFE instrument and the NATO PURL initiative.

"Given the constant Russian attacks leading up to winter, one of the key priorities is additional air defense systems and support for our energy sector. Important decisions have already been made. We are working to increase this vital assistance," the message reads.

Special attention was paid to the use of frozen Russian assets, the promotion of Ukrainian initiatives in international organizations, the strengthening of sanction pressure on the Russian Federation, and its isolation in international forums.

Economic cooperation and support for Ukrainian producers were also discussed. "A strong economy is the key to the continued sustainability of our country," the minister emphasized.

Sybiha reported that during the meeting, they summarized the results of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' projects to assist individual brigades, support frontline regions, improve children's health, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UNITED24's "Allies of Steel" fundraising campaign for the purchase of ground robotic systems.

Tags: #sybiha #meeting

