Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon supports the use of immobilized Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, but emphasized the importance of "legally sound decisions."

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, she announced this at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha, in Kyiv on Thursday.

“We also support the use of immobilized Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, while emphasizing the importance of legally sound and financially responsible decisions that take into account all possible risks," said Fajon.